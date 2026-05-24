Eastleigh women hang posters displaying PHOTOs of a woman who fleeced them chama money - “Nairobi ni shamba la mawe” (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A group of women in Eastleigh resorted to hanging posters bearing the photo of a woman accused of disappearing after fleecing them of chama money.

According to one of the victims, the women had trusted the suspect for a long time, unaware that she would later betray them and disappear with their savings.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money before going into hiding, leaving the women counting heavy losses.

Frustrated by the incident, the victims printed posters with her photos and placed them in strategic areas around Eastleigh in a bid to track her down.

The women also promised a cash reward to anyone who could provide credible information leading to the suspect’s whereabouts.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu madam ameibia mama Hakima pesa za chama wajameni. Mtu anamjua ampeane. Kuna bounty..pesa ya mbuzi tatu. pic.twitter.com/vOxVrOwVyp — Amina 🦉 (@PlotNotForSale2) May 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST