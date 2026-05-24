DRAMA as a young man breaches RUTO’s security during Youth PS JACOB FIKIRINI’s thanksgiving ceremony (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony hosted by the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS, Jacob Fikirini, after a young man breached President William Ruto’s security.

In a video circulating online, the man is seen running towards the podium while holding a Bible as President Ruto addressed the gathering, briefly catching his security team off guard.

Ruto’s bodyguards quickly responded to the security scare and restrained the man.

Ruto appeared calm during the incident and was heard pleading with the security officers not to rough up the young man.

The President momentarily stopped his speech and praised the man for his courage as security officers moved him behind the dais.

The incident attracted attention from the crowd, with some attendees left shocked by how easily the young man managed to get close to the podium despite the heavy security presence.

This is not the first time President Ruto’s security has been breached during a public function.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident below

DRAMA as a young man breaches RUTO’s security during Youth PS JACOB FIKIRINI’s thanksgiving ceremony pic.twitter.com/pTViMl9ymk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST