Thug captured on CCTV stealing Harrier grill in Kilimani as demand rises in black market (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Cases of thieves targeting grills mounted on Toyota Harrier vehicles are on the rise, with the latest incident emerging from Kilimani, Nairobi.

In CCTV footage shared online, a suspect is seen gaining access to a residential apartment compound before heading to a parked Harrier vehicle, where he removed the front grill within minutes.

The suspect is then seen hurriedly fleeing the scene with the stolen car part after an alarm went off.

According to reports, Harrier grills are currently in high demand on the black market, making them a target for organized car-part thieves.

Watch the footage>>> below

Another Harrier grill gone in a residential neighborhood in Kilimani pic.twitter.com/KZ1kI57Nzk — Duke of Gatanga (@dnkariuki) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST