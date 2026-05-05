DRAMA as several women storm Kenya Women Microfinance Bank in Mombasa after being unable to withdraw their savings (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the Kenya Women Microfinance Bank in Mombasa after several disgruntled customers staged protests, claiming they were unable to withdraw their savings.

Reports indicate that staff informed them the bank had no money available at the time, sparking a heated altercation.

The women accused the bank of withholding their money, with some seen wailing and demanding their dues as tensions escalated.

The incident comes amid reports that the bank is facing financial difficulties.

Watch the video>>> below

" Wanasema you can't withdraw, hawana pesa"- There was drama in Mombasa County as several women expressed frustration and protested after being unable to withdraw their savings from Kenya Women Microfinance Bank. pic.twitter.com/8IWHe43c2Y — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST