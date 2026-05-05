Son of the late powerful Cabinet Minister, JOHN MICHUKI, dies at 65 - Leaves behind no wife or kids, sparking reactions on social media







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A son of the late Cabinet Minister, John Michuki, has died after battling a long illness, with his obituary widely shared on social media.

Martin Michuki Njoroge passed away at the age of 65.

According to his obituary, he had no wife or children, a detail that has sparked mixed reactions online.

A section of social media users questioned his lack of a family despite coming from a wealthy background, while others defended his personal choices, noting that such matters are private.

Check out his obituary

The Kenyan DAILY POST