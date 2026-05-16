Drama as motorist is caught on camera assaulting a traffic police officer in a busy Kenyan road (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 16, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded in a busy Kenyan road after a motorist was caught on camera confronting a traffic police officer in an altercation that later turned physical.

In the viral video, the agitated motorist is seen attempting to block the officer from getting into his car.

At one point, he grabs the officer by the collar and shoves him around as stunned onlookers watch.

Despite the provocation, the officer remained calm and restrained himself from retaliating.

Moments later, more police officers arrived at the scene and quickly subdued the motorist.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many netizens condemning the driver’s actions and warning about the consequences of assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“This is a capital offence and the gentleman will live to regret it. Respect authority.”

“He might have excited a few spectators, but he’ll surely wish he didn’t,” one netizen commented.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST