Drama as an EACC officer draws a gun and threatens County officials who confronted him over illegal construction in Mwihoko (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Police in Mwihoko have arrested a man believed to be a Government official affiliated with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after he was found developing a plot without the mandatory approvals required by the National Construction Authority (NCA) and the County Government of Kiambu (CGK).

According to reports, the suspect was confronted by County Enforcement Officers over his failure to comply with building regulations and approval procedures within Githurai Municipality.

However, instead of cooperating, the man became hostile and openly confronted the District Compliance Officer (DCO), identified as Mr. Gitau.

The situation escalated after the suspect drew a firearm and threatened the County officials who had approached him to enforce compliance with the law.

Reports further indicate that the suspect discharged the firearm in the direction of Mr. Gitau and other County officers during the confrontation.

The incident caused panic in the area before police officers intervened and arrested the suspect.

He is currently in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to illegal construction, assault and the unlawful use of a firearm.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident

Police in Mwihoko have arrested a man believed to be a government official affiliated with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), after he was found developing a plot without obtaining the mandatory approvals required by the National Construction Authority (NCA) and… pic.twitter.com/ZFt7Fc1F5I — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST