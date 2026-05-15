Drama as an EACC officer draws a gun and threatens County officials who confronted him over illegal construction in Mwihoko (VIDEO)

Friday, May 15, 2026 - Police in Mwihoko have
arrested a man believed to be a Government official affiliated with the Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after he was found developing a plot
without the mandatory approvals required by the National Construction Authority
(NCA) and the County Government of Kiambu (CGK).
According to reports, the suspect was confronted by County Enforcement
Officers over his failure to comply with building regulations and approval
procedures within Githurai Municipality.
However, instead of cooperating, the man became hostile and
openly confronted the District Compliance Officer (DCO), identified as Mr.
Gitau.
The situation escalated after the suspect drew a firearm and
threatened the County officials who had approached him to enforce compliance
with the law.
Reports further indicate that the suspect discharged the
firearm in the direction of Mr. Gitau and other County officers during the
confrontation.
The incident caused panic in the area before police officers
intervened and arrested the suspect.
He is currently in police custody and is expected to be
arraigned in court to face charges related to illegal construction, assault and
the unlawful use of a firearm.
Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Police in Mwihoko have arrested a man believed to be a government official affiliated with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), after he was found developing a plot without obtaining the mandatory approvals required by the National Construction Authority (NCA) and… pic.twitter.com/ZFt7Fc1F5I— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 15, 2026
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