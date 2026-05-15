Captured on camera on a busy highway! A woman disguised in a bui bui is suspected to be hijacking long distance trucks (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video shared online by a concerned social media user has sparked debate after a woman dressed in a bui bui was spotted behaving suspiciously along a busy highway.

According to the claims circulating online, the woman is suspected of targeting long-distance truck drivers by pretending to ask for a lift before attempting to gain access to the vehicles.

In the video, the woman is seen standing by the roadside flagging down several trucks and motorists as traffic flows along the highway.

Most drivers ignore her and continue with their journeys.

At one point, as traffic slows down, she rushes toward one of the trucks and attempts to open the passenger door.

However, the driver had locked the door, preventing her from getting in.

She is then seen knocking repeatedly, but the driver refuses to open.

After a few moments, she walks away and continues trying to stop other trucks.

Her actions appeared suspicious to motorists, with reports claiming that she is a highway robber.





Watch the video>>> below