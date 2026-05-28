Pastor KANYARI reveals the staggering amount his daughter, SKY VICTOR, earns monthly from content creation - “She Is a Sharp Girl Like Me”







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, has revealed that his daughter, Sky Victor, makes up to Ksh500,000 per month through content creation.

Speaking during his Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, midweek service, the Salvation Healing Ministry founder openly praised his daughter’s creativity, describing her as a sharp Nairobi girl who has mastered how to attract audiences through digital content.

However, Kanyari disclosed that Sky prefers keeping her earnings in her own account despite his attempts to convince her to deposit part of the money into his.

“She earns that per month. Imagine if it were you earning Ksh500,000 every month as she does.”

“She always insists that the money has to go to her account.”

“I often try to convince her to deposit some of the money into my account, but she says no, that it is her money,” he said.

Kanyari jokingly admitted that his daughter is extremely smart when it comes to creating relatable online content, particularly videos involving cooking.

He claimed that in some instances, he is the one who prepares meals such as ugali, but Sky later appears in the videos posing with the finished food in a way that convinces audiences she cooked it herself.

“She is a very sharp girl. Most of the content she does involves things like cooking ugali, but she uses tricks because she poses with the cooked ugali, and people think she is the one who cooked it, yet I am actually the one who cooked it.”

“She only comes later to create the content,” he added.

Kanyari further explained that Sky has become street‑smart in the same way he considers himself.

“That means she is a sharp Nairobi girl.”

“She has become streetwise just like me, her father.”

“The way you raise a child is the way they will grow up.”

“If you bring up your child badly, the child will also become a copy of that behaviour,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST