Designer BOLO BESPOKE claps back at critics linking him to ‘Wash Wash’ as he flaunts convoy of high-end cars (PHOTO)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - Controversial fashion designer, Bolo Bespoke, has hit out at critics linking him to the infamous ‘wash wash’ gang.

Taking to Instagram, he shared images from a countryside road trip with close friends, featuring a convoy of luxury vehicles, including a sleek black Mercedes-Benz GLC, a polished Audi sedan, and a rugged Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

He captioned the photo; “Wenye huita watu wash wash kwani hawajuagi mahali sabuni hununuliwa ama how much is soap? Nani hawezitaka kukua kwa convoy kama hii? Who?”

The term “wash wash” has become shorthand for money laundering and fraud, often used to dismiss sudden displays of wealth.

With past exposés by the DCI on fake currency and gold scams, skepticism runs deep.

However, regardless of the negative links, Bolo is unbothered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST