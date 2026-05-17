This Gen Z Slay Queen dressed to impress tried to catch the attention of a MUBABA but failed spectacularly (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A hilarious video of a young lady dressed to impress trying to grab the attention of an elderly man in public has left netizens in stitches.
In the viral clip, the bold lady is seen standing right in
front of the elderly man, cheekily dancing and showing off her moves in an
apparent attempt to impress the “Mubaba.”
However, the man remained completely unfazed and ignored her
throughout the encounter.
Despite her persistent efforts to catch his attention, he
appeared totally uninterested and focused on his own business.
The amusing moment has sparked funny reactions online, with
many netizens praising the elderly man as the true definition of “minding your
own business.”
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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