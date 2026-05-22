Defiant President RUTO slams MP NDINDI NYORO over fuel tax scrapping calls amid skyrocketing prices - “Political Opportunism”







Friday, May 22, 2026 - President William Ruto has dismissed calls to scrap fuel taxes, warning that such proposals are reckless and could cripple essential public services amid a global oil crisis.

Speaking in a national address on Friday, May 22nd, the Head of State appeared to respond directly to Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro’s push to amend fuel taxation laws following steep price hikes announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Ruto cautioned leaders against exploiting public frustration for political mileage.

“I know there are those trying to turn this global crisis into politics; people seeking to exploit public pain for political gain, making reckless claims, and pretending there are easy solutions.”

“But leadership requires honesty, not political opportunism or playing populist politics.”

“The reality is that no country can completely escape a global oil shock of this magnitude.”

“Even advanced economies with far greater financial resources than Kenya are facing similar challenges,” he said.

Defending the Government’s stance, Ruto argued that removing taxes entirely would create a dangerous funding gap.

“There are those asking Government to remove all taxes and levies on fuel immediately.”

“But we must ask ourselves honestly: if we stop collecting this revenue entirely, what public services shall we stop funding?” he posed.

The President insisted that Kenya must balance immediate public pressure with long‑term stability.

“We do not know how long this crisis will continue, or whether prices may rise even further in the months ahead.”

“We must act with care, responsibility, and sustainability in mind,” he added.

His remarks came days after Nyoro formally notified Parliament of his intention to introduce amendments to the VAT Act and Road Maintenance Levy Fund regulations.

EPRA’s latest review saw Super Petrol rise by Ksh 16.65 per litre and Diesel surge by Ksh 46.29, sparking fresh anxiety among households and businesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST