Deadbeat Mother! Man exposes baby mama for abandoning child at 3 months and denying she has a kid - Shame on you POLLY (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to accuse his former partner and baby mama of abandoning their child when the baby was only three months old, and later denying ever having given birth.

In a heated Facebook post, the man claimed that the woman, identified online as Majeff Polly, left him with the responsibility of raising their child and has not been involved in the child’s life since then.

He alleged that the child is now four years old and that the mother has never made any effort to see or support the child during that time.

The man further claimed that the woman has been telling other men that she does not have a child.

According to his post, he has been solely responsible for the child’s upbringing since infancy, saying he has struggled without any support from the mother.

Check out his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST