DCI detectives identify seven students behind Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified the culprits involved in the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy which killed 16 students and left 79 injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 31st, the agency said detectives relied on CCTV footage recovered from the school and enhanced analysis at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory to positively identify the suspects.

“Further analysis of the CCTV footage, conducted in collaboration with the teachers, has enabled the investigation team to confirm the identity of seven students who participated in the arson before escaping the scene,” DCI noted.

Six of the identified students are among eight suspects earlier arrested, while the seventh had been released to her parents.

Efforts to trace and arrest her are ongoing.

Postmortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub‑County Referral Hospital Mortuary by a team led by pathologist Dorothy Njeri confirmed that all 16 victims died of severe burns.

DNA samples were collected from bereaved families to aid formal identification due to the extent of the injuries.

The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Thursday, May 28th, destroyed the upper floor of the two‑storey dormitory housing 135 double‑decker beds.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Ogamba, has dissolved the school’s Board of Management and confirmed disciplinary proceedings against the Principal and teachers.

“The Teachers Service Commission has been apprised of these findings and is taking appropriate and immediate disciplinary action against the Principal for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.”

“The teachers who failed to take action despite having been informed of the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST