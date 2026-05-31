DCI detectives identify seven students behind Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives

Sunday, May 31, 2026
- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified the culprits involved
in the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy which killed 16 students and left
79 injured.
In a statement issued on Sunday, May 31st, the
agency said detectives relied on CCTV footage recovered from the school and
enhanced analysis at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory to positively
identify the suspects.
“Further analysis of the CCTV footage, conducted in
collaboration with the teachers, has enabled the investigation team to confirm
the identity of seven students who participated in the arson before escaping
the scene,” DCI noted.
Six of the identified students are among eight suspects
earlier arrested, while the seventh had been released to her parents.
Efforts to trace and arrest her are ongoing.
Postmortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub‑County
Referral Hospital Mortuary by a team led by pathologist Dorothy Njeri confirmed
that all 16 victims died of severe burns.
DNA samples were collected from bereaved families to aid
formal identification due to the extent of the injuries.
The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on
Thursday, May 28th, destroyed the upper floor of the two‑storey
dormitory housing 135 double‑decker beds.
Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Ogamba, has
dissolved the school’s Board of Management and confirmed disciplinary
proceedings against the Principal and teachers.
“The Teachers Service Commission has been apprised of these
findings and is taking appropriate and immediate disciplinary action against
the Principal for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual
and the Basic Education Regulations.”
“The teachers who failed to take action despite having been
informed of the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary
proceedings,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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