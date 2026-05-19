CS MURKOMEN acquires a new Hublot Classic Fusion watch worth Ksh 1.3 million as Kenyans struggle to make ends meet (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is once again trending online after he was spotted wearing a luxury Hublot Classic Fusion watch worth about KSh 1.3 million.

Photos circulating on social media show the CS donning the high-end timepiece, whose estimated value is said to be around $10,288.

The images have triggered reactions among Kenyans, with many debating the display of luxury by senior Government officials at a time when ordinary citizens are grappling with the high cost of living and tough economic conditions.

Murkomen has previously come under criticism over his apparent love for expensive watches and designer accessories.

However, he has consistently defended his lifestyle, maintaining that his success and luxury purchases are the result of hard work and personal achievement.

At one point, the Interior CS explained that his passion for watches dates back to his childhood, dismissing criticism surrounding his collection of high-end timepieces.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST