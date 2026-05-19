Furious man lectures ex-girlfriend after she stormed his house begging for reconciliation after being shown dust (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - A video has surfaced on social media capturing the dramatic moment a lady showed up unannounced at her ex-boyfriend’s house, nearly a year after their breakup.

In the clip, the visibly shocked man is heard questioning why she had decided to visit him despite the two having completely cut communication since parting ways.

The lady, however, repeatedly stated that things had not gone as she expected in her life.

The man pointed out that from her social media posts, she appeared to have moved on and was enjoying life.

In response, she explained that attending parties was her way of coping and preventing depression from consuming her.

From her demeanor, many felt she was hoping for a reconciliation, although the man appeared hesitant and guarded throughout the conversation.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens accusing the lady of returning after discovering that “the grass is not always greener on the other side.”

Others, however, argued that the two still seemed emotionally attached and had never truly moved on from each other.

Watch the video>>> below

An angry man lectures his ex-girlfriend outside his house after she stormed in while he was hanging out with friends and caused chaos, leaving the neighbourhood shocked. pic.twitter.com/V4LOw6bAYy — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) May 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST