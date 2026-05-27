Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Flamboyant city preacher, Prophet David Owuor, of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry has once again sparked reactions online after his flashy motorcade was spotted leaving a crusade venue.
In one of the videos circulating on social media, a convoy
of high-end fuel guzzlers is seen speeding away under heavy police escort
shortly after the event.
Blaring sirens could be heard as members of the public stood
by the roadside, watching in disbelief.
Police officers had been deployed to clear the road and
provide security for the controversial preacher as the convoy made its way
through the area.
The flashy display has triggered reactions online,
especially at a time when many Kenyans continue to grapple with the rising cost
of fuel and the high cost of living.
Prophet Owuor’s lavish lifestyle has for years remained a
subject of debate on social media, with critics accusing him of living
extravagantly while relying on contributions from followers.
Watch the videos below
Controversial Prophet DAVID OWOUR’s flashy motorcade pic.twitter.com/QAmSy5WZLL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
Controversial Prophet DAVID OWOUR’s flashy motorcade pic.twitter.com/yFdpj82thO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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