Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Flamboyant city preacher, Prophet David Owuor, of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry has once again sparked reactions online after his flashy motorcade was spotted leaving a crusade venue.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, a convoy of high-end fuel guzzlers is seen speeding away under heavy police escort shortly after the event.

Blaring sirens could be heard as members of the public stood by the roadside, watching in disbelief.

Police officers had been deployed to clear the road and provide security for the controversial preacher as the convoy made its way through the area.

The flashy display has triggered reactions online, especially at a time when many Kenyans continue to grapple with the rising cost of fuel and the high cost of living.

Prophet Owuor’s lavish lifestyle has for years remained a subject of debate on social media, with critics accusing him of living extravagantly while relying on contributions from followers.

Watch the videos below

Controversial Prophet DAVID OWOUR’s flashy motorcade pic.twitter.com/QAmSy5WZLL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

Controversial Prophet DAVID OWOUR’s flashy motorcade pic.twitter.com/yFdpj82thO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST