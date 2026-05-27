





Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A little Luo boy has sparked reactions online after he was caught moving around faking sickness in an attempt to solicit money from unsuspecting well-wishers.

In a video circulating on social media, the boy is seen approaching random strangers while narrating a sad story, claiming that he was suffering from a chronic illness and needed financial assistance.

He told members of the public that he depended on medication and was struggling to survive, using the story to appeal for sympathy and financial help.

The minor was also seen carrying a small notebook, which he presented as a hospital record to convince well-wishers of his condition.

While some people fell for the story and offered assistance, the situation took a turn after a man confronted him and asked him hard questions.

The boy was seen walking away after realizing that he had been cornered and exposed.

Watch the hilarious video>>> below

Upcoming Sharp Boy Busted! pic.twitter.com/GzWaFbTmSP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST