Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A little Luo boy has sparked reactions online after he was caught moving around faking sickness in an attempt to solicit money from unsuspecting well-wishers.
In a video circulating on social media, the boy is seen
approaching random strangers while narrating a sad story, claiming that he was
suffering from a chronic illness and needed financial assistance.
He told members of the public that he depended on medication
and was struggling to survive, using the story to appeal for sympathy and
financial help.
The minor was also seen carrying a small notebook, which he
presented as a hospital record to convince well-wishers of his condition.
While some people fell for the story and offered assistance,
the situation took a turn after a man confronted him and asked him hard
questions.
The boy was seen walking away after realizing that he had
been cornered and exposed.
Watch the hilarious video>>> below
Upcoming Sharp Boy Busted! pic.twitter.com/GzWaFbTmSP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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