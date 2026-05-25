Content creator who went missing over alleged death threats linked to ‘WANTAM’ song resurfaces and sets record straight







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Musician and digital content creator, Papa TV, has resurfaced after days of speculation about his alleged death, dismissing claims that he was killed for releasing his controversial anti-Ruto song dubbed Wantam.

In a recorded statement shared on TikTok on Sunday, May 24th, Papa TV confirmed he was alive and safe, apologizing for the panic caused by his disappearance.

He clarified that the artist who had died was “Papa wa Busia,” who was shot during protests, urging Kenyans to stop spreading fake news.

“I am alive, and please stop spreading news that I have died. I am Papa TV King of Comedy. The ‘Papa’ who died was Papa wa Busia,” he explained.

Papa TV revealed that he went into hiding after receiving threats from an unknown individual who contacted him via TikTok and WhatsApp.

The person, posing as a fan, demanded he pulls down the Wantam video from YouTube, warning of dire consequences if he refused.

He shared chilling screenshots of the threats.

“Pull down that song, or else we will look for you, young man. Do what I am telling you… or else I will come for you myself.”

He stressed that his song did not insult any politician, including President William Ruto, and insisted that he never intended it to go viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST