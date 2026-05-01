Challenge Closed! VIDEO of Slay Queens doing the Siaka Siaka Challenge at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, sparks a buzz







Friday, May 1, 2026 - A viral dance trend dubbed the “Siaka Siaka” challenge continues to dominate both social media timelines and Nairobi’s nightlife scene, with slay queens competing to showcase the most captivating moves.

As the craze spreads, countless clips have surfaced online featuring participants putting their own creative spin on the challenge.

However, a recent video recorded at the popular Quiver Lounge in Kilimani has stood out.

In the clip, a group of stylish Slay Queens are seen confidently executing high-energy moves as they dance the night away.

Social media users have jokingly declared the challenge “closed,” after the clip surfaced, suggesting that the bar has now been set too high for others to match.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST