Kenyan LADY shares a voice note she received after dumping her Nigerian boyfriend - She treats it lightly, but it may pose a risk (LISTEN)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has taken to TikTok to share a voice note she received from her Nigerian boyfriend following their breakup.

According to her narration, she ended the relationship after allegedly discovering that he was broke and had been faking his lifestyle.

The two reportedly met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she works.

In the audio, the man is heard hurling insults and issuing threats.

While she shared the clip in a lighthearted manner, many social media users cautioned her against taking the threats lightly, pointing to rising cases of gender-based violence and urging her to prioritize her safety.

Listen to the voice note>>> below

Kenyan LADY shares a voice note she received after dumping her Nigerian boyfriend pic.twitter.com/mJjsvOMVYH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST