Distress as woman loses her 2 kids in Komarocks, Nairobi, amid rising cases of kids being kidnapped (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A woman from Nairobi’s Komarock area is desperately searching for her two children who disappeared under unclear circumstances.

According to the distressed mother, the children went missing on May 13th, 2026, leaving the family devastated and struggling through sleepless nights as the search continues.

She shared photos of the missing children on social media in the hope that members of the public may help trace them and reunite them with their family safely.

The incident comes amid growing concern over the increasing number of cases involving missing children reported in different parts of the country.

Authorities have continued to urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant as investigations into such cases continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST