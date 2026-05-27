MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO stuns netizens after revealing Arsenal’s 22-year EPL title drought nearly wrecked her marriage (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has opened up on how Arsenal’s trophy drought nearly led to the collapse of her marriage.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, May 26th, during a debate on sports and national unity, the fiery legislator couldn’t resist poking fun at the Gunners’ fanbase.

She teased supporters for celebrating their long-awaited Premier League triumph after 22 years, likening their joy to a Luo saying: “When a cow dies in the home of a poor person, they keep talking about it.”

Odhiambo noted that Arsenal fans had become impossible to ignore, given the decades of frustration they endured.

She then turned the spotlight on her husband, Maguga Mabona, a loyal Arsenal supporter who lived through the heartbreak.

“My husband is an Arsenal supporter. For a long time, I thought he had stopped watching football,” she revealed, before joking that the struggles nearly shook their marriage.

“The man nearly divorced me out of depression because the team’s supporters cannot handle defeat for 22 years.”

Her witty remarks left MPs in stitches and Kenyans online buzzing, proving once again that Millie knows how to blend politics with humor and relatable everyday drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST