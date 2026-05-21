Broke and struggling gospel singer RINGTONE APOKO confronted in Kilimani by auctioneers over a Ksh 700,000 car loan debt - His Porsche towed away (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi’s Kilimani area after controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, clashed with a businessman over a Ksh 700,000 car loan debt.

The singer was left stranded after auctioneers seized his Porsche at a spa where he had gone for a shave and grooming session.

Witnesses said tension briefly escalated as Ringtone tried to stop the repossession before the vehicle was eventually driven away.

Sources close to the matter claim that the incident is linked to a long-standing dispute surrounding repayment of a car loan.

Videos circulating online captured the dramatic scene as curious onlookers gathered to witness the confrontation.

Ringtone has lately been facing financial struggles after his bank accounts were reportedly frozen following a fraud-related case.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama unfolded in Nairobi’s Kilimani area after popular singer Apoko Ringtone reportedly clashed with a businessman over an alleged KSh700,000 car loan debt. The singer was left stranded after auctioneers seized his vehicle at a spa where he had reportedly gone for a shave and… pic.twitter.com/0iQ4yQriCd — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST