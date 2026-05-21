This stunning Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice flaunting her curves has caused commotion on social media (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A video of a beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice taking part in a viral dance challenge has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the stunning young lady is seen dancing in an empty classroom while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that highlighted her curves and confidence.

From her striking beauty and charming smile to her energetic moves, netizens have been captivated by the viral video.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some joking that she would easily become the center of attention at the school, with both students and fellow teachers eagerly looking forward to her presence for obvious reasons.

Watch the video>>> below

Deputy aweziachilia uyu teacher on practice aende ivo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3SfgXtfMSR — Ceeyoh★ (@ceeyoh) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST