This stunning Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice flaunting her curves has caused commotion on social media (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A video of a beautiful Gen Z trainee teacher on teaching practice taking part in a viral dance challenge has set social media ablaze.
In the clip, the stunning young lady is seen dancing in an
empty classroom while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that highlighted her
curves and confidence.
From her striking beauty and charming smile to her energetic
moves, netizens have been captivated by the viral video.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
joking that she would easily become the center of attention at the school, with
both students and fellow teachers eagerly looking forward to her presence for
obvious reasons.
Watch the video>>> below
Deputy aweziachilia uyu teacher on practice aende ivo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3SfgXtfMSR— Ceeyoh★ (@ceeyoh) May 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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