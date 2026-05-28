Bold Gen Z LADY confronts corrupt patrol cops who attempted to arrest and extort a bribe from her boyfriend in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Patrol police officers
accused of harassing and extorting young people in Nairobi CBD came face to
face with a bold Gen Z lady who confronted them after they attempted to arrest
her boyfriend and demand a bribe.
The lady, said to be an upcoming content creator, had gone
to the city centre alongside her boyfriend and other creatives to shoot
content.
Trouble started when officers on patrol arrested her
boyfriend and falsely accused him of being in possession of bhang.
In a video circulating online, the fearless lady is seen
confronting the officers and accusing them of targeting her boyfriend with
false allegations in an attempt to extort money from him.
A heated exchange followed as she demanded the immediate
release of her boyfriend while recording the incident.
The officers eventually released the young man after
noticing they were being filmed.
Incidents involving police officers harassing young men and
demanding bribes have become increasingly common in Nairobi CBD, sparking
public concern.
Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Bold Gen Z LADY confronts corrupt patrol cops pic.twitter.com/uEOF45qqWl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
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