Bold Gen Z LADY confronts corrupt patrol cops who attempted to arrest and extort a bribe from her boyfriend in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Patrol police officers accused of harassing and extorting young people in Nairobi CBD came face to face with a bold Gen Z lady who confronted them after they attempted to arrest her boyfriend and demand a bribe.

The lady, said to be an upcoming content creator, had gone to the city centre alongside her boyfriend and other creatives to shoot content.

Trouble started when officers on patrol arrested her boyfriend and falsely accused him of being in possession of bhang.

In a video circulating online, the fearless lady is seen confronting the officers and accusing them of targeting her boyfriend with false allegations in an attempt to extort money from him.

A heated exchange followed as she demanded the immediate release of her boyfriend while recording the incident.

The officers eventually released the young man after noticing they were being filmed.

Incidents involving police officers harassing young men and demanding bribes have become increasingly common in Nairobi CBD, sparking public concern.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident.

Bold Gen Z LADY confronts corrupt patrol cops pic.twitter.com/uEOF45qqWl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST