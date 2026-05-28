Slay Queen Senator and homewrecker, KAREN NYAMU, unleashes hot dance moves on Tiktok while rocking a figure-hugging dress! Parades curves (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has once again attracted public attention online after sharing a video of herself dancing on TikTok.

In the clip, the mother of three is seen vibing to a popular Gengetone track while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit.

As expected, the video quickly gained traction on social media, with users reacting to her dance moves and banging body.

Nyamu remains one of the most talked-about political figures in the country, with her social media stunts often sparking debate and mixed reactions online.

Watch the video>>> below

Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu after work pic.twitter.com/jxRE2wuIir — Calbri Morgan (@Calbrimorgan) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST