Slay Queen Senator and homewrecker, KAREN NYAMU, unleashes hot dance moves on Tiktok while rocking a figure-hugging dress! Parades curves (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has once again attracted public attention online after sharing a video of herself dancing on TikTok.
In the clip, the mother of three is seen vibing to a popular
Gengetone track while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit.
As expected, the video quickly gained traction on social
media, with users reacting to her dance moves and banging body.
Nyamu remains one of the most talked-about political figures
in the country, with her social media stunts often sparking debate and mixed
reactions online.
Watch the video>>> below
Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu after work pic.twitter.com/jxRE2wuIir— Calbri Morgan (@Calbrimorgan) May 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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