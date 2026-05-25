Betrayal! South Mugirango MP, SILVANUS OSORO, accused of having ‘MECHI’ with his best friend’s wife during a couple’s retreat at the Coast







Monday, May 25, 2026 - South Mugirango Member of Parliament and Majority Whip, Silvanus Osoro, has been accused of betraying his best friend’s trust after having a secret escapade with his wife during a retreat at the Coast.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, the incident happened during a couple’s retreat in Mombasa organized by Kilifi North Member of Parliament, Owen Baya.

The outspoken MP is said to have chewed his best friend’s wife during the retreat, sparking fury among some of those in attendance after the claims emerged.

Reports indicate that the woman’s husband is an Engineer working at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and is said to be a close friend of the legislator.

Aoko further claimed that Osoro had turned his office into a lodging and was once caught by employees having a romantic encounter with a lady.

He thought the staff members had already gone home, only for them to find him in the act.

The employees were suspended for six months before later being reinstated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST