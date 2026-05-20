Blow to former Cabinet Secretary, AISHA JUMWA, as High Court nullifies her appointment to lucrative State job







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - The High Court has quashed the appointment of former Gender Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, as Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, ruling the process unconstitutional and procedurally flawed.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, May 20th, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that Jumwa’s appointment failed to meet the legal and constitutional standards required for public service positions.

The court held that there was no compliance with Section 7 of the Kenya Roads Board Act and that the process breached constitutional principles of transparency, accountability and fair administrative action.

“The appointment of Hon. Aisha Jumwa as a member of the Kenya Roads Board is unconstitutional and unlawful ab initio as it did not comply with Section 7 of the Kenya Roads Board Act and Articles 10, 47 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” the ruling stated.

Justice Mwamuye emphasized that publication in the Kenya Gazette could not validate a flawed process.

The court directed that any future appointments to the position must strictly adhere to constitutional requirements, including inclusivity, procedural fairness and accountability.

Jumwa had been appointed on January 17th, 2025, by President William Ruto, with her tenure set for three years.

Her appointment followed the revocation of Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed from the role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST