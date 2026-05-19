The KIKUYU LADY dumped by Maono Lands CEO, KINYUA WAIRATU, after exposing their affair on social media cries like a baby while drunk after falling into depression (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Nancy, the lady who came into the limelight after exposing her affair with married Maono Lands CEO, Kinyua Wairatu, is battling depression after he dumped her and stopped funding her lavish lifestyle.

Wairatu had opened a business for Nancy and was taking care of all her bills until she embarrassed him by exposing their affair on social media.

Following the fallout, she was forced to relocate from an upscale neighbourhood to a bedsitter along Thika Road after the wealthy businessman cut off communication.

Nancy recently went live on her social media pages where she was seen crying uncontrollably, with reports now emerging that she is struggling with depression amid financial challenges.

Watch the video>>> below

The KIKUYU LADY dumped by Maono Lands CEO, KINYUA WAIRATU, after exposing their affair on social media cries like a baby while drunk pic.twitter.com/jA4gGDCFx1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2026

Photos of Nancy and Kinyua during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST