Blackmail gone wrong! A LADY reveals what happened after she threatened to expose her affair with the boss to his wife - “Kuna wanaume hawapendi ujinga”







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A woman has narrated how an attempt to blackmail her boss backfired, leaving her jobless and with regrets.

According to the lady, she began an affair with her boss while working as a Secretary in a company where she earned a monthly salary of Ksh 32,000.

She claimed that the relationship remained secret until she decided to demand Ksh 200,000 from him.

In her account, she said she threatened to expose their affair to his wife if he failed to send her the money.

However, instead of giving in to the demands, the boss gave her his wife’s phone number and dared her to reveal everything directly.

The situation quickly escalated, with the woman claiming that she was shocked by the response and began to fear for her safety after receiving what she described as stern warnings.

She further said she spent about two weeks apologizing after the incident, hoping to salvage the situation.

Despite her efforts, she was later dismissed from her job.

She is now employed in another company where she earns a lower salary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST