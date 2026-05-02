Billionaire KIPRONO KITTONY’s daughter weds Nigerian Professor’s son in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Catherine Jepchumba Kittony, daughter of prominent businessman, Kiprono Kittony, is officially off the market after a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony held in Naivasha.

The colourful event brought together family, friends and distinguished guests from Kenya and Nigeria in a celebration that blended rich cultural traditions from both countries.

The bride tied the knot with Tobi Durotoye, son of Professor Oluyomi Durotoye from Ibadan, Nigeria.

According to a message shared by Treasury Principal Secretary, who attended the ceremony, the occasion was a beautiful union symbolizing love, unity, and shared African heritage.

He described the event as a magnificent merging of Kenyan and Nigerian cultures, highlighting the deep bonds between the two families.

“Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate,” the PS quoted from Mark 10:9, as he extended his best wishes to the newlyweds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST