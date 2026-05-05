“Before you marry her, watch her mother closely, that’s the first classroom your wife attended” - LADY sparks reactions with bold marriage advice







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A woman has sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing bold advice on marriage and relationships.

In the viral post, she urged men to pay close attention to the mothers of the women they intend to marry, arguing that upbringing plays a significant role in shaping behavior.

“Before you marry her, watch her mother closely, that’s the first classroom your wife attended,” she stated.

She emphasized that relationship habits are often learnt early in life, adding, “Nobody learns marriage in the air. We all learn from somewhere, and for most women, that ‘somewhere’ is their mother.”

However, she was quick to acknowledge that this may not apply to everyone, noting, “This is not 100%. Some women are different.”

She concluded with a cautionary note: “Marriage is not magic. It is a continuation… so before you say ‘I do’, look beyond love.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST