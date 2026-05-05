MARION NAIPEI confesses her love for “MECHI” after ditching church and begs TikToker MALCOM for a session - “Nataka Tu ka shot Kamoja” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Social media is abuzz after Marion Naipei openly confessed her love for “mechi” in a viral video that has left netizens concerned about her mental health.
In the clip, Naipei is heard expressing her desire to link
up with popular TikToker Malcom, even going as far as pleading for “just one
session.”
The video was taken at a Wines and Spirits shop where Naipei
and her friend had gone to indulge in liquor.
Naipei has returned to her old ways after leaving Pastor
Kanyari’s church, with some users questioning her mental state following her
recent stunts on social media.
Watch the video>>> below
I love 'MECHI' ......... MARION NAIPEI pic.twitter.com/V5LClF5sA1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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