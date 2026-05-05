All Eyes on Her! This petite Slay Queen stole the spotlight at a Nairobi club with her unique ‘siaka’ challenge (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A viral video of a petite slay queen confidently pulling off the trending Siaka dance challenge inside a Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, she vibes effortlessly to the music while executing the trademark moves, but with her own playful twist that had revelers cheering.

The Siaka craze has largely been dominated by curvy queens flaunting their assets, yet this petite beauty proved she wasn’t about to be left out of the fun.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST