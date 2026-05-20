Another femicide case! Cry for justice after RITA MAINA was murdered by her boyfriend! He is currently on the run (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 20,
2026 - Friends and family members are crying out for justice following the
brutal murder of Rita Maina, a middle-aged woman who was reportedly killed by
her boyfriend.
According to preliminary reports, Rita was hit with a stone
by her boyfriend, leading to her death.
The suspect is said to have fled the scene immediately after
the incident, and police are currently tracking him down.
Rita’s death comes amid rising cases of femicide in the
country, with concerns growing over the increasing number of women being killed
in domestic-related incidents.
Below are photos of the deceased lady.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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