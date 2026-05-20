Another femicide case! Cry for justice after RITA MAINA was murdered by her boyfriend! He is currently on the run (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Friends and family members are crying out for justice following the brutal murder of Rita Maina, a middle-aged woman who was reportedly killed by her boyfriend.

According to preliminary reports, Rita was hit with a stone by her boyfriend, leading to her death.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police are currently tracking him down.

Rita’s death comes amid rising cases of femicide in the country, with concerns growing over the increasing number of women being killed in domestic-related incidents.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST