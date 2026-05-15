Analala Kwa Kitanda Yangu - A LADY cries out and accuses her best friend of eloping with her husband! Parades her PHOTOs

Friday, May 15, 2026 - A heartbroken woman has taken to social media to accuse her close friend of eloping with her husband.
In an emotional post, the distraught woman claimed that the
friend she once trusted took advantage of problems in her marriage and
eventually got involved with her husband.
The woman lamented that she has been struggling emotionally
and financially while watching her former friend enjoy life with the man she
once called her own.
“Weeeh!! Hata kama kuna kuibiwa bwana… kuforce kumuiba
eeeeh!!! Yaani nasumbuka na mtoto wangu juu ya huyu… hata sijui nimuite nini…
alikuwa rafiki yangu,” part of her post read.
She further alleged that her friend became happy after
disagreements emerged between her and her husband before “jumping into her
bed.”
“Kumbe kukosana na bwanangu ikakuwa furaha yake
akajitumbukiza kwa kitanda changu,” she added.
The woman also claimed that the situation has left her
stressed and struggling to raise her child, while her former friend continues
enjoying the relationship.
In the post, the woman said she had decided to leave the
matter to local authorities and God, adding that she was waiting for the
chief’s intervention.
“Asante sana… kile chenye chief atasema kifanyike ndio
hicho. Mimi nimekuachia Mungu na serikali,” she stated.
Check out the post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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