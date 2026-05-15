Analala Kwa Kitanda Yangu - A LADY cries out and accuses her best friend of eloping with her husband! Parades her PHOTOs







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A heartbroken woman has taken to social media to accuse her close friend of eloping with her husband.

In an emotional post, the distraught woman claimed that the friend she once trusted took advantage of problems in her marriage and eventually got involved with her husband.

The woman lamented that she has been struggling emotionally and financially while watching her former friend enjoy life with the man she once called her own.

“Weeeh!! Hata kama kuna kuibiwa bwana… kuforce kumuiba eeeeh!!! Yaani nasumbuka na mtoto wangu juu ya huyu… hata sijui nimuite nini… alikuwa rafiki yangu,” part of her post read.

She further alleged that her friend became happy after disagreements emerged between her and her husband before “jumping into her bed.”

“Kumbe kukosana na bwanangu ikakuwa furaha yake akajitumbukiza kwa kitanda changu,” she added.

The woman also claimed that the situation has left her stressed and struggling to raise her child, while her former friend continues enjoying the relationship.

In the post, the woman said she had decided to leave the matter to local authorities and God, adding that she was waiting for the chief’s intervention.

“Asante sana… kile chenye chief atasema kifanyike ndio hicho. Mimi nimekuachia Mungu na serikali,” she stated.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST