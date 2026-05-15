AIBU!! Drama as a LADY confronts a man who refused to pay for ‘KASUSU’ and embarrasses him thoroughly (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video of a furious lady confronting a man in public for allegedly failing to honor his end of the bargain after spending time with her has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the video, the visibly angry woman is seen grabbing the man by the collar, with his torn shirt hinting at the physical altercation that had unfolded moments earlier.

According to reports, the man had allegedly sought the lady’s services and the two had agreed on a price before he later attempted to avoid payment.

Despite pleas from members of the public urging her to stop embarrassing him, the woman stood her ground and continued demanding her dues.





The dramatic incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens supporting the lady for insisting on payment, while others criticized the man for allegedly seeking services he could not afford.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST