AIBU!! Drama as a LADY confronts a man who refused to pay for ‘KASUSU’ and embarrasses him thoroughly (VIDEO)

Friday, May 15, 2026 - A video of a furious lady confronting a man in public for allegedly failing to honor his end of the bargain after spending time with her has sparked a buzz on social media.
In the video, the visibly angry woman is seen grabbing the
man by the collar, with his torn shirt hinting at the physical altercation that
had unfolded moments earlier.
According to reports, the man had allegedly sought the
lady’s services and the two had agreed on a price before he later attempted to
avoid payment.
Despite pleas from members of the public urging her to stop embarrassing him, the woman stood her ground and continued demanding her dues.
The dramatic incident has since sparked mixed reactions
online, with some netizens supporting the lady for insisting on payment, while
others criticized the man for allegedly seeking services he could not afford.
Watch the
video via this LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments