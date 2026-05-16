GEOFFREY MOSIRIA says deceased cop GEORGE MAKORI, who is alleged to have over 30 baby mamas, is his nephew - ‘Bring all the children home’ ( Full Statement)





It is with deep pain and sorrow that I have just confirmed the heartbreaking news of the passing of my nephew, who was serving at Lodwar Police Station.

I first saw the shocking reports online and rushed to our family group, only to confirm that indeed we have lost him. This is extremely painful.

I watched this young man grow up after he lost both his parents, who were my first cousins, at a tender age.

Seeing him leave us so suddenly is a devastating loss to the entire family.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

To those claiming that he had multiple partners and many children, I want to make this clear: if there is any child or children he left behind, please do not run away or hide them.

Bring my grandchildren home.

Our family will receive and care for them with love, dignity, and responsibility.

We do not abandon our blood children or leave them out there to suffer without proper identity and belonging.

As a family, we have already put in place proper mechanisms for DNA identification to ensure that every genuine child is rightfully welcomed and fully recognized as part of this family.

For clarity, our lineage is a large and extended one. Our grandfather was polygamous and had more than 20 children, and the same tradition continued in our parents’ generation as well.

This is part of our family history and background, not something to be misunderstood or misrepresented.

As a family, we come from a background where polygamy was practiced.

This is not a crime, as some may wrongly assume, but a cultural practice in many communities, often seen as a sign of blessing and continuity of family lineage.

At this difficult moment, we ask for prayers, respect, and privacy as we mourn and come to terms with this painful loss.

Rest in peace, my nephew. You have left us too soon.