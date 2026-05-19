Former Mathare North MCA, JARED AKOTH’s wife flaunts their lavish village home in Oyugis - No wonder he was insulting police like toddlers and calling them poor (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Former Mathare North MCA, Jared Akoth, better known as Defao, came into the limelight a few weeks ago after he was captured on camera confronting police officers and insulting them during a demolition exercise in Marurui.

In the viral incident, Defao was seen bragging about his financial status and taunting officers, claiming thst he could even employ them as watchmen.

Now, his wife has taken to social media and shared a video flaunting their lavish village home in Oyugis.

The palatial residence appears well-developed and modern, resembling multi-million-shilling homes in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST