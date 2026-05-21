A Gen Z teacher on practice shows her poor living conditions (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A Kenyan student teacher on teaching practice has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video showcasing her living quarters.

In the clip, the teacher is seen dancing inside her room, which she humorously refers to as a “silver apartment.”

“Students call me Madam, they have no idea I live in a silver apartment,” she captioned the video.

The modest room, built from corrugated iron sheets (mabati), features a wooden bunk bed and a carpet.

Despite the humble setup, the young teacher appeared cheerful and confident as she danced and interacted with her followers online.

She clarified that her current living arrangement is temporary and was provided during her ongoing teaching practice.

Watch the video>>> below

Siku hizi waalimu wanaishi kwa Mabatment. Enyewe this government hates its taxpayers! pic.twitter.com/xfW4RN1GNh — Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST