The moment auctioneers repossessed controversial gospel singer, RINGTONE APOKO’s car in Kilimani over a loan default (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - There was drama in Nairobi’s Kilimani area after controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, had his car seized by auctioneers.

According to reports, the vehicle was repossessed over an alleged Ksh 700,000 car loan debt.

Ringtone was left stranded after the auctioneers tracked down the vehicle at a spa, where he had allegedly gone for a shave.

Witnesses claimed tensions briefly flared as the singer attempted to stop the repossession before the vehicle was eventually carted away.

Sources close to the matter allege that the incident stems from a long-running dispute over repayment of the car loan.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama unfolded in Nairobi’s Kilimani area after popular singer Apoko Ringtone reportedly clashed with a businessman over an alleged KSh700,000 car loan debt. The singer was left stranded after auctioneers seized his vehicle at a spa where he had reportedly gone for a shave and… pic.twitter.com/0iQ4yQriCd — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST