A Gen Z LADY causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital as she protests over poor services - Was left unattended for hours (VIDEOs)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - A Gen Z lady was captured on camera confronting staff members at Kenyatta National Hospital after she was left unattended for hours, despite paying the required hospital fee.

According to the disgruntled patient, she had gone to the facility to seek medical attention, only to encounter long queues.

In the video, the visibly angry lady is seen calling out staff for neglecting patients, some of whom were writhing in pain along the corridors.

Security guards manning the premises tried to calm her down, but their efforts proved futile.

She continued ranting while recording the incident and threatened to post the video on social media.

A few weeks ago, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) experienced severe service disruptions due to industrial action by nurses over delayed remittances, promotions and staff shortages.

It is believed that services may still be affected, with reports suggesting a go-slow that has left many patients unattended.

Watch the videos below

A Gen Z LADY causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital as she protests over poor services pic.twitter.com/JhHkrFjYp1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2026

A Gen Z LADY causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital as she protests over poor services pic.twitter.com/RLD4Nwb5v2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2026

A Gen Z LADY causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital as she protests over poor services pic.twitter.com/D914sW2o9B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST