Humble or Stingy? Former CJ and presidential aspirant DAVID MARAGA’s modest upcountry house sparks reactions (PHOTO)







Friday, May 01, 2026 - Former Chief Justice and presidential aspirant, David Maraga, has become the subject of online chatter after a photo of one of his houses surfaced on social media.

The image, showing a modest residence, quickly ignited mixed reactions.

A section of netizens argued that the home does not reflect the stature of a man who once held the country’s highest judicial office.

Others, however, praised Maraga’s simplicity, hailing him as a rare public figure who chose humility over grandeur despite his powerful past role.

The debate continues to trend, with Kenyans split between admiration for his down‑to‑earth lifestyle and criticism that the house undercuts his former status.

The Kenyan DAILY POST