1xBet Supports Flood-Affected Families in Kenya With Direct Essential Aid





Following severe flooding in Kenya, many families were left facing immediate and practical challenges: damaged homes, limited access to food and basic essentials, and growing uncertainty about how to restore normal life. In response, 1xBet launched targeted support for affected households as part of the 1xBet Community Support Series, a wider initiative focused on helping local communities through crisis and recovery.

The Families chapter of the series is dedicated to one clear priority: supporting people whose everyday lives were disrupted by the floods through direct, useful assistance.





“A crisis affects communities in practical ways, and support should respond in the same way. Through the 1xBet Community Support Series, our brand aims to stand with local communities not only in words, but through direct action that helps people manage immediate challenges and begin moving forward,” said a 1xBet representative.

Practical support for families facing the impact of flooding

For many households, the floods damaged property, but they also disrupted daily routines, reduced access to food, and made even the most basic needs harder to meet.

As part of this response, 1xBet provided direct assistance to 50 flood-affected families in Kibera, helping them access household essentials and food support during a difficult period. Each family received practical relief at a time when even one meal a day had become difficult for some.

Several recipient families described the support from 1xBet as both practical and deeply meaningful. In a shared message of thanks, they said:

“We have been given shopping of household items and foodstuffs. We want to say thank you to 1xBet for remembering us. Very few show such a noble gesture. God bless the souls of those who came up with this idea and executed it. Thank you so much.”





Real people at the center of the response

Behind every flood-related statistic is a family trying to restore basic stability. For many households, the most urgent needs were food, bedding, household essentials, and a safe place to sleep.

Nancy Akoth, whose family of seven lost their semi-permanent home, said they are now homeless and struggling even to afford food. Agnes Oyoma described how the floods forced her family apart after their house was badly damaged, leaving her to work alone in Nairobi while her husband and children moved to the countryside. She said even one meal a day has become difficult, while basic bedding remains an urgent need after her daughter developed pneumonia in the cold.

Purity Njeri, who is currently staying with a neighbour, said the support would first help her family access food and begin rebuilding a sense of normal life. Together, these stories show that recovery after flooding is not only about repairing homes. It is also about restoring dignity, routine, and the ability to care for a family day by day.

A community-first approach in moments that matter

The 1xBet Community Support Series: Families shows that meaningful community support begins with understanding specific circumstances and responding with practical help. In the case of flood-affected families in Kenya, that meant focusing on food, household essentials, bedding, and visible care for people navigating the aftermath of the crisis.

By placing families at the center of the story, the initiative highlights a simple but important idea: local recovery starts with concrete action, and community resilience is strengthened when help reaches people in ways they can immediately use.