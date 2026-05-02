BEN GITHAE warned after it emerged that his new lover, BILHAH, is a serial fraudster and had a hand in the death of her ex-husband







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Popular Kikuyu gospel musician, Ben Githae, has found himself at the center of online chatter after a viral post surfaced exposing his new lover’s dark past.

According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, Githae’s lover, Bilhah, is portrayed as a manipulative individual with a troubled history involving previous relationships.

Among the claims is that one of her former partners, Benson Njau, a Kenyan who had relocated to the United States, died under unclear circumstances after facing emotional and financial strain during their relationship.

The post further alleges that Njau, who was reportedly working as a truck driver in the US, had built a stable life before meeting Bilhah.

Their relationship is said to have taken a negative turn, eventually ending in his death under controversial circumstances.

Additionally, the post raises concerns about a reported insurance payout following Njau’s death, alleging that funds intended for his child were mismanaged.

Martha further warns Githae to exercise caution, describing Bilhah as a dangerous woman.

Read the full post.

Bilha’s ex-husband who died under mysterious circumstances.

Githae and his new girl

The Kenyan DAILY POST