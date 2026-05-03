RUTO receives a cold reception at Kalasha Awards as he tries to make a grand entry - This is embarrassing (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - President William Ruto suffered an embarrassing moment on Saturday after attempting a grand entrance at the Kalashwa Awards, only to be met with a cold reception from the crowd.

Dressed in a sharp suit and flanked by his elite security team, the President entered the venue in style.

But the planned fanfare fell flat as the audience remained largely unimpressed.

The master of ceremonies tried repeatedly to hype up the room, but her efforts were in vain as the room remained ice-cold.

The awkward incident has since sparked fresh conversations about the President's dwindling popularity, especially with the 2027 General Election fast approaching.

Watch the video>>> below

Dead Silence: Ruto Gets Humiliated at the Kalasha Awards



Save for one misguided muzungu, nobody clapped.



The British-backed war criminal and mass murderer William Ruto slithered into a packed Kalasha Awards ceremony like the unwanted ghost he has become.



Despite the MC’s… pic.twitter.com/GJPkFdfRB8 — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST