You eat like an animal…. Ruthless man walks out on a LADY during a date, accusing her of being ‘embarrassing and classless’ while eating (SCREENSHOT)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - A man has stirred social media buzz after sharing a screenshot of a dramatic date gone wrong.

In the viral exchange, the lady grew concerned when her date excused himself but took too long to return.

“Hey are you ok? You’ve been gone from the table like 10 minutes,” she texted.

His blunt reply: “I left.”

When she pressed him about the bill, he clarified that he had only paid for his own food.

Shocked, she asked if he was joking.

That’s when he lashed out, saying she was “biting the steak like an animal” and calling her “embarrassing and classless.”

She clapped back: “I only allowed you to take me on this date so I can get a meal… A real man would have shown me how to properly eat the steak.”

The fiery clash has ignited online conversations about entitlement, etiquette, and modern dating expectations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST