Former Kameme FM presenter and MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband, NJOGU WA NJOROGE, spotted getting mushy with a mystery woman at a Nairobi Club, months after unveiling his Gen Z girlfriend (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Controversial Kameme FM presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, is once again trending after he was pictured at Luna Lounge along Kamiti Corner getting mushy with an unidentified woman.

Njogu appeared tipsy as he enjoyed the night with the woman.

About four months ago, Njogu hinted that he had moved on after parting ways with his ex-wife, Mary Lincoln, and introduced his Gen Z girlfriend.

However, he is widely known for his womanizing habits, and if the latest photos are anything to go by, his Gen Z girlfriend could be in for a rough ride.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST