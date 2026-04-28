Who will marry such LADIES? A video of a young LADY smoking shisha like a chimney at Quiver, while rocking a daring outfit, leaves social media buzzing



Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A young woman captured partying at Quiver Lounge along Mombasa Road has left social media buzzing, with many debating her lifestyle.

In the video, the carefree lady is seen smoking shisha heavily while wearing a daring outfit, drawing attention from those around her.

Some questioned how she managed to walk in public on her way to the club, saying the outfit left little to the imagination.

Others went further, asking whether any man would consider marrying someone with such behavior.

The video>>> highlights the growing conversation around nightlife culture, with some criticizing what they see as excessive partying and alcohol consumption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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